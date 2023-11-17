Hoodlums attack police patrol, kill 2 officers in Ebonyi

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command in the state made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Friday.

Onovwakpoyeya explained that the attack occurred along Nwofe road, outskirts of Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

According to her, today, Nov. 17 at about 08:30 am, Operatives of the Command on patrol were attacked by armed hoodlums using a tinted Highlander vehicle with registration number unknown.

“Two of the Operatives were fatally wounded while one is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Augustina Ogbodo, on receiving the distress call immediately dispatched tactical teams to the scene, who equally swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase but the hoodlums escaped.

“The Commissioner of Police also visited the scene of the incident with her management team for on-the-spot Assessment,” she added.

The PPRO called on the general public and individuals to avail the Command with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums.

She added that the commissioner had reiterated the command readiness for adequate security of lives and property in the state.

