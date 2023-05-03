Biochemist practitioners set to release HIV test-treatment for cure

This is coming after several years of clinical research on how to completely remove the existence of the life-threatening viruses in human body circulatory system.

Ikotun Olayemi, President of the association, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Olayemi said that the test-treatment would be using some ancient methods with ancient natural medicinal supplements and raw material plants within the period of 70 days to cure the ailment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, we are set to release test-treatment for the cure of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) with effective treatment from effective natural medicinal supplements and raw material plants before the launching of the main-treatment.

“Our main target is to accurately eradicate the existence and the spread of HIV/AIDS in body cells naturally and completely without any side effects or adverse effects.