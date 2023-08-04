ADVERTISEMENT
Hike in fuel price pushed me into armed robbery, says Bolt driver

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said investigation revealed that the suspect and his gang have been robbing people of their valuables in this manner.

The suspect. [NAN]
The suspect. [NAN]

Adeniran, during an interview with journalists on Friday in Ikeja, confessed that the hike in fuel price led him to robbery.

“Before, I can do 15 trips a day but after the rise in fuel price, my business was no longer moving as I wanted, so I venture into robbery,” he said.

According to him, his two other accomplices always stayed around on the road to carry out the robbery.

Adeniran, who claimed that he only robbed his passengers on three occasions since he started the robbery business last month, said he was arrested on Saturday when one of the victims sighted him.

“On Saturday morning, I entered a shop and I saw the lady I picked up and robbed a day before, she instantly recognised me because I was not putting on a nose mask.

“She raised alarm and that was how I was arrested and taken to Ikotun police station,” he said.

The father of one said that the money he and his gang made in total was divided into three in which his share was ₦700,000.

The suspect, who claimed to be a university graduate, said that if he had had a better offer, he would not have engaged in criminal activities.

“It was not my plan initially to engage in such, just that I do not have a choice but now I regret involving in robbery,” he said.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, while addressing newsmen, said that the suspect committed the offence on the 8th July, 2023 at about 11:00 p.m.

“A lady, who was going to Lagos Island from Ikotun booked a ride, he was picked at Governor’s road, Ikotun. On their way, the driver pretended that he had a flat tyre, parked the car and alighted.

“Shortly, other members of his gang surfaced and took over the steering while the driver was made to sit at the back.

“The driver later brought out a knife and robbed the lady of her money and iPhone.

“Police operatives painstakingly embarked on investigation that led to the arrest of the suspect at BRT market Ikotun while selling the robbed items,” he said.

The image-maker said that the operational Toyota Camry Saloon car and knife were recovered from him.

According to him, effort have been put in place to arrest other members of the gang and to recover more of their operational arms.

