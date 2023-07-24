ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hijrah chairman praises Tinubu for returning NAHCON to VP’s office

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hijirah chairman stated that the decision to return the responsibility of hajj operations to the office of the vice president will greatly improve the service delivery of the commission and free it from unnecessary bureaucracies.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAHCON was in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). Badmas a former board member of the NAHCON gave the commendation during an interview with newsmen in Ilorin on Sunday, July 23 2023.

According to him, the decision to return the responsibility of hajj operations to the office of the vice president will greatly improve the service delivery of the commission and free it from unnecessary bureaucracies.

He added that the decision would also fast track the operations of the commission with little or no delay. He recalled that at inception, the commission was initially under the portfolio of the office of the Vice President before it was transferred to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was how it was when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the vice president under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“I remember very well what Atiku did was to bring onboard the Hajj desk to his office and knowledgeable people were chosen to supervise the appointment of people who served in the committee of Hajj commission and made himself available in case any problem arose then” he said.

Speaking on the perennial challenges facing Hajj operations, Badmas blamed it on the indiscipline and lack of proper financial management on the part of the pilgrims, as well as lack of back up plans (Plan ”B”) on the part of the officials of the Hajj commission.

He explained that the pilgrims were not always patient enough after completing the hajj rites and they are eager to come back home thereby embark on unnecessary agitations with the pilgrim officials and not allowing the lessons of the spiritual pilgrimage to pass through them.

Badmas stressed the need for officials of NAHCON to always have alternative plans incase they have challenges or hitches in their initial arrangements. He added that the state officials of the pilgrims board must always be in contact with their pilgrims on the date of their departure and guide against keeping them in perpetual suspense .

ADVERTISEMENT

He, urged the Kwara government to create a Hajj commission rather than the existing State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in order to properly cater for the needs of pilgrims from the state.

NAN reports that President Tinubu on July 20, approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the NAHCON to the Office of the Vice President for supervision, in compliance with their various establishment acts.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group seeks Gov. Fubara’s collaboration with Dokubo for peace, security in Rivers

Group seeks Gov. Fubara’s collaboration with Dokubo for peace, security in Rivers

Sanwo-Olu extols Diya’s virtues at Night of Tributes

Sanwo-Olu extols Diya’s virtues at Night of Tributes

Makinde appoints Prof. Adeyemo as SSG designate

Makinde appoints Prof. Adeyemo as SSG designate

Shettima goes on international summits mission on behalf of Tinubu

Shettima goes on international summits mission on behalf of Tinubu

Hijrah chairman praises Tinubu for returning NAHCON to VP’s office

Hijrah chairman praises Tinubu for returning NAHCON to VP’s office

NUJ criticised Anambra Govt. over alleged shut down of newspaper

NUJ criticised Anambra Govt. over alleged shut down of newspaper

Anambra NMA urges doctors to take care of their health

Anambra NMA urges doctors to take care of their health

Oshiomhole says ₦30k minimum wage is criminal, reveals cleaner's salary

Oshiomhole says ₦30k minimum wage is criminal, reveals cleaner's salary

ASUU president, others advise FG on school fees hike

ASUU president, others advise FG on school fees hike

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security