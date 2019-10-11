The 2019 edition of the award is supported by Stanbic IBTC, TVC Communications, Rave TV and Wazobia TV.

IIDA is the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Nigeria’s No.1 noodles brand - Indomie Instant Noodles. IIDA is a national award event which identifies, celebrates and rewards the exemplary accomplishments of children who have shown courage and determination in situations that ordinarily would bring fear. The award also encourages excellence and diligence in children.

The event will be graced by top government functionaries, captains of industries, celebrities, the media, students and members of the general public to celebrate the heroism and bravery of the Nigerian Child.

Speaking on the 2019 awards, the Head of Marketing, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr Vaibhav Mathur who also acknowledged the emergence of the 2019 IIDA winners after the judges selection exercise said, “We are very excited to announce the emergence of the three winners for the 12th edition of IIDA which has been scheduled to hold on the 12th of October 2019 at the Marquee, Federal Palace Hotel. The three extra-ordinary heroes who have shown extraordinary courage and bravery in the face of daunting challenges will be rewarded with scholarship prizes.”

The three winners emerged after a very rigorous selection process carried out by eminent Nigerians who constituted the panel of judges under the distinguished chairmanship of Prof. Ralph Afolabi Akinfeleye, the Chairman of the Centre of Excellence in Multimedia and Cinematography, Unilag Radio and Television.

Other judges include, the MD/CEO, Rave TV & Trend FM, Agatha Amata; convener and anchor of the popular breakfast show on TVC ‘Your View’, Mrs Morayo Afolabi-Brown; human rights activist and Nigerian realtor, Mr. Segun Awosanya, Managing Director of The Education Partnership Centre (TEP Centre) and Programme Director of the LEARNigeria Citizen-Led Assessment and Advocacy Programme, Dr. Modupe Adefeso-Olateju, and Former Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Lawyer and social commentator, Barr. Jide Ologun.

While receiving the list of selected winners from the judges, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr Tope Ashiwaju appreciated the judges for their commitment to the thorough scrutiny of all the top 15 stories by the selection committee, having fulfilled the set down criteria. Ashiwaju also thanked their strategic partner Stanbic IBTC Bank and Media partners, TVC Communications, Rave TV and Wazobia TV as well as their partnering agency BD Consult Ltd for a seamless and hitch-free coordination.

IIDA awards which has been running for 11 years, extols the exemplary accomplishments of children who have shown courage and determination in precarious situations. The three lucky winners of the three award categories - Intellectual, Physical and Social bravery for this year’s edition of the award are expected to win the sum of N1,000,000.00 worth of scholarship each.

So far, the awards have impacted positively on the lives of over 40 children who have demonstrated remarkable acts of bravery and courage. With the scholarship awards granted to the winners, they have been able to overcome certain constraints which may have adversely affected their educational pursuits and life goals.

For more info visit : https://heroesofnigeria.com/

This is a featured post.