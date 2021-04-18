Here's why FG suspended Adeboye’s helicopter from flying

According to Punch, the aircraft, AgustaWestland AW139 chopper, with registration number 5N-EAA was suspended from flying two weeks ago.

It was also reported that the cleric was forced to use the chopper belonging to David Oyedepo, the founder and president Bishop of the Living Faith Church on one occasion.

Punch also reported that the aircraft was grounded following the expiration of some of its papers and spare parts.

However, Captain Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed that the agency suspended flights on Adeboye’s helicopter.

He explained that the aircraft was grounded for safety reasons.

Nuhu said, “There are safety-related issues that must be resolved before the aircraft will be approved for resumption of flights. Safety is the paramount consideration in all approvals given by the NCAA. No matter what, we must not sacrifice safety for flights; that is the whole idea.”