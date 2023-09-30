Heavy security as Ogun governorship tribunal delivers judgement

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a heavy security presence as early as 6:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Isabo Magistrate Court, Abeokuta.

The security operatives comprising the Police, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Amotekun Corps cordoned the roads leading to the court.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, had filed a petition against the election of Gov. Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of Ogun.

The three-man panel headed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza is set to deliver judgment on the petition filed by PDP and Adebutu against the victory of Abiodun in the March 18 election.