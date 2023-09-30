ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Heavy security as Ogun governorship tribunal delivers judgement

News Agency Of Nigeria

The three-man panel headed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza is set to deliver judgment on the petition filed by PDP and Adebutu against the victory of Abiodun in the March 18 election.

Heavy security as Ogun governorship tribunal delivers judgement. [NAN]
Heavy security as Ogun governorship tribunal delivers judgement. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a heavy security presence as early as 6:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Isabo Magistrate Court, Abeokuta.

The security operatives comprising the Police, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Amotekun Corps cordoned the roads leading to the court.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, had filed a petition against the election of Gov. Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of Ogun.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-man panel headed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza is set to deliver judgment on the petition filed by PDP and Adebutu against the victory of Abiodun in the March 18 election.

Some party loyalists prevented from entering the court premises were seen hanging around the vicinity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Global body says Nigeria has shortage of 250,000 doctors

Global body says Nigeria has shortage of 250,000 doctors

Heavy security as Ogun governorship tribunal delivers judgement

Heavy security as Ogun governorship tribunal delivers judgement

Italian bags 24 years in jail for beating physically challenged Nigerian to death

Italian bags 24 years in jail for beating physically challenged Nigerian to death

Tinubu will rewrite Nigeria’s history for good - SGF Akume

Tinubu will rewrite Nigeria’s history for good - SGF Akume

Omo-Agege rejects Delta governorship tribunal's verdict, heads to Appeal Court

Omo-Agege rejects Delta governorship tribunal's verdict, heads to Appeal Court

Former Kwara commissioner explains EFCC invitation

Former Kwara commissioner explains EFCC invitation

Kogi Senator denies keeping killer squad, thugs

Kogi Senator denies keeping killer squad, thugs

We are coming after all of you - CDS tells bandits, terrorists

We are coming after all of you - CDS tells bandits, terrorists

Court orders Kano govt to pay ₦30bn compensation to shop owners over demolition

Court orders Kano govt to pay ₦30bn compensation to shop owners over demolition

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'