ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Health agencies set to distribute 2m doses of NTDs drug in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aliyu, Coordinator of NTDs addeed that about 441 health workers had been trained on detection and treatment of NTDs across 11 LGAs of Gombe State.

Health agencies set to distribute 2m doses of NTDs drug in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa [Credit: OpenWHO)
Health agencies set to distribute 2m doses of NTDs drug in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa [Credit: OpenWHO)

Recommended articles

The states also scaled up sensitisation activities and trained health personnel to enhance surveillance, detection and treatment of the disease. The health officials stated this in separate interviews while responding to a survey on NTDs by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi, Dutse and Gombe.

According to Wikipedia, NTDs are a diverse group of tropical infections that are common in low-income populations in developing regions of Africa, Asia, and the Americas. They are cause by a variety of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, protozoa, and parasitic worms (helminths).

These diseases are contrasted with the infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. In sub-Saharan Africa, the effect of neglected tropical diseases as a group is comparable to that of malaria and tuberculosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Ashiru Abdurrahman, Coordinator, NTDs and Eye Care, Jigawa State Ministry of Health, listed Onchocerciasis, Lymphatic Fillarasis, Soil Transmitted Helmentis, Trachoma and Schistosomiasis, as the five common NTDs.

To control the disease, the Bauchi government has concluded arrangements to distribute 1.9 million doses of drug to curb the disease in the state. Mr Dahiru Mahmoud, Director, Diseases Control, Bauchi State Healthcare Development Agency, said the agency would distribute 1.9 million doses of drugs to children from two to 18 years.

We also embark on sensitisation to promote of hygiene and sanitation in the society,” he said.

In the same vein, about 441 health workers had been trained on detection and treatment of NTDs across 11 LGAs of Gombe State. Abubakar Aliyu, Coordinator, NTDs in the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said personnel would screens suspected cases to enhance detection and treatment of the diseases.

According to Aliyu, Onchocercias, Lymphatic Filariasis, Schistosomiasis, and Trachoma are mire prevalent in the state. He said Onchocerciasis disease is spread through repeated bites by infected black flies, adding that the disease is common in farming communities who predominantly engaged in farming activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tablets are being distributed according to the person’s height, the drug distribution is a preventive measure in the endemic communities.

“Drugs for treatment of Lymphatic Filariasis, commonly known as Elephantiasis are also distributed, and those with hydroceles (swelling of the scrotum in males) and eye diseases undergo screening and surgeries,” he said.

The gesture, he said, was part of comprehensive campaign to eradicate NTDs by 2030. Aliyu stressed the need for improved Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities to control NTDs. In Jigawa, the state government has restated commitment to eradicate NTDs through effective prevention and treatment of the diseases.

The PHCDA Coordinator, Ashiru Adurrahman said the state government was working in collaboration with the Federal Government and development partners to put a final onslaught on the diseases.

The state through its partners, such as Health and Development Support (HANDS) programme is fully committed to ensure the availability of medication, training of personnel and logistic support for the smooth running of the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government also engaged traditional and religious leaders in mobilisation and awareness creation at the grassroots.

“The level of response and preparedness to stem outbreak of the NTDs is always high,” he said.

On NTDs burden, Abdurraman said that 167 communities in 17 of the 27 LGAs are Onchoceriasis endemic. He said that a recent epidemiological mapping survey indicated the affected areas are now free of the diseases.

There are 243 NTDs endemic areas in 19 of the 27 local government areas of the state.

“We conducted a mapping survey to have clear status of what we have been doing and no single case found. This means we’ve succeseded in tackling the diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, Lymphatic Fillarasis disease is endemic in all the 27 LGAs, while the state succeessfully eradicated Soil Transmitted Helmentis disease in 23 LGAs”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NBA mourns late Supreme Court Justice Nweze

NBA mourns late Supreme Court Justice Nweze

BREAKING: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening

BREAKING: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening

'Strategic leadership, compulsory in the digital age' - Former UK Minister for Africa

'Strategic leadership, compulsory in the digital age' - Former UK Minister for Africa

Health agencies set to distribute 2m doses of NTDs drug in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa

Health agencies set to distribute 2m doses of NTDs drug in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa

BUA Group denies allegations of illicit forex dealings with CBN

BUA Group denies allegations of illicit forex dealings with CBN

Military recovers 130 illegal weapons in Plateau

Military recovers 130 illegal weapons in Plateau

'ICPC witch-hunts no one' – Chairman

'ICPC witch-hunts no one' – Chairman

Gov. Muftwang approves 3 more nominees for commissioners

Gov. Muftwang approves 3 more nominees for commissioners

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions