He was a delight to watch in movies - Gov Adeleke mourns Nollywood actor, Olofa Ina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that Osun state lost a great talent.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aderemi, an indigene of Ede, Osun, died on Thursday following a protracted illness. He was aged 73.

In a condolence message signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday in Osogbo, Adeleke said that the late actor made great impacts on the movie industry. The governor said that the state lost a great talent in the death of Aderemi.

He commiserated with the actor’s family, the people of Ede and the movie industry, urging them to be consoled by the accomplishments of the late actor.

Adedeji Aderemi was a delight to watch in movies.

“With him gone, the memory of the lessons he radiated from the screen, and the enlightenment he inspired through his works would reverberate for years.

” I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Edeland, the movie industry and everyone touched by this devastating experience.

“It is my sincere prayer that they get the strength to bear the hard moment his passage represents,” he said.

