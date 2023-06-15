Tinubu has good intentions for Nigeria, says General Overseer

Ikhiuwu said this in Abuja on Thursday during an assessment tour of ongoing church projects in different divisions under Abuja zone.

He said that Tinubu had good intentions for the country and as such, should be supported to take the country to the next level.

“We hope for a better Nigeria, by God’s grace.

“In fact, there is no leader without a good intention but what I think is wrong with us is advisers.

“I pray that Tinubu will listen to the voice of God and hear the yearnings of the people to make Nigeria better than what it is.

“I hear him say renewed hope, and I say, it should be so indeed to this country; Christians should be law abiding and support the government of the day.

“The bible says; let every soul be subject to the high powers, be it in the church, government or wherever they are.

“All Christians should support the government of the day and be loyal to dedicated authorities,” he said.

He urged Christians to remain steadfast and not to compromise their faith and love for God no matter the challenge or difficulty, saying that they would be rewarded with a “crown of life” at the end.

The General Overseer, while commending the Pastors and members of the church for the developmental stride recorded, said he had so far visited about 30 branches of the church for on-the-spot assessment of projects.

“My coming is to spur the pastors and members to more action,” he added.

Rev. Godspower Ogheneovo, Resident Pastor, Lugbe branch, CCCG, said they would continue to propagate the gospel so as to rid the society of evil.