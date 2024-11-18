ADVERTISEMENT
Having multiple girlfriends with constant sex won't prevent prostate cancer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The urologist noted that the disease is either hereditary or caused by lifestyle or environment.

Otobo, who works with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), said this at a medical outreach for men organised by Asi Ukpo Comprehensive Cancer Centre on Monday in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreach which was held at the premises of the Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI), Calabar, is part of programmes to commemorate “Movember.”

Movember, which involves growing of moustaches, is an annual event held in November to raise awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s mental health.

The urologist who was reacting to claims on social media that constant sexual activities and having multiple girlfriends could prevent prostate cancer, said the disease was either hereditary, caused by lifestyle or environment.

“Instead of taking unprofessional and unscientific advice from different quarters, it is important to visit a hospital if you notice anything and for those in their forties and fifties, get screened because early detection is key to effective treatment of cancer.

“Prostate cancer is an indolent cancer and can be handled when a man is aware, visit a medical facility and change his lifestyle, not by having multiple ‘side chicks," he said.

On his part, Yegwa Ukpo, the Executive Director, Asi Ukpo Comprehensive Cancer Centre, said they had to commemorate Movember because men’s health issues were hardly addressed in the society.

Represented by Mercy Njoku, Event and Outreach Manager of the centre, Ukpo said there was something about masculinity in the society that made men thought they had to keep their issues to themselves.

“I want to appeal to the men to take their health seriously because cases of men slumping and dying in their forties and fifties are on the increase, we don’t want this to continue.

“Also, a lot of men engage in excessive intake of alcohol, others work all the time just to make ends meet without checking their livers, kidneys, hearts and even mental state, this is why we are insisting on this outreach which will be annually,” he added.

Similarly, Dr Saviour Eze, Head of Medical Team in CCCI said that they decided to partner with ASI Ukpo because the outreach specifically called out men to be attended to which was quite unusual in the society.

Eze said as a church, they recognised the fact that physical illnesses should be handled by those God had placed in the Medical profession to take care, even though they pray for God’s healing.

NAN also reports that the outreach which saw men screened for the function of their hearts, kidneys, livers and Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) was in partnership with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Rotary Club and Pink Africa among others.

