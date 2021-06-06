Gunmen set home of Imo commissioner of Information ablaze

The gunmen attacked the commissioner’s hometown in Ubulu-Ihejiofor, Oru West LGA of the state in the early hours of Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Two houses in the compound were burnt down.

It is not immediately clear if there was any casualty from the attack.

Lately, gunmen have attacked public and private properties in Imo state including the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Last week, Ahmed Gulak, former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed by gunmen in Owerri, the state capital.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was gunned down while returning to Abuja from Owerri.

Earlier on Sunday, police operatives in Imo repelled another attempt by gunmen to attack the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

Five of the gunmen were reportedly killed in a gun duel.

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, CP Abutu Yaro confirmed the failed attack in a statement signed by the command’s Spokesman, SP Bala Elkana.