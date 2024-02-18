Gunmen kill Plateau APC spokesman at relaxation spot

Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, in a statement in Jos on Sunday, said that Namang was killed by gunmen at a relaxation spot in Pankshin.

“Yesterday (Sunday), at about 8 p.m., we received information that some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, numbering about seven, invaded a relaxation centre located along Pankshin-Jos road, and kidnapped the owner.

”In the process, a customer, one Sylvanus Namang, was shot dead by the invaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

”On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hassan Yabanet, directed the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Pankshin, to arrest the suspects and rescue the victim.

”Our men engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle and were able to foil the kidnap attempt. The suspects escaped with gunshot wounds while the victim was rescued and rushed to the General Hospital, Pankshin for treatment as the bandits had injured him,” he said.

Alabo, however, disclosed that the victim was later confirmed dead at the hospital.