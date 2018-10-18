Pulse.ng logo
Gunmen Kill Ekiti APC treasurer

Gunmen kill Ekiti APC treasurer

APC treasurer, Moses Adeoye was murdered in his residence at Otun in Moba Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday Evening.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bandits kill 2 police officers in Kaduna play

Gunmen

(Daily Trust)

Suspected gunmen have killed the treasurer of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Moses Adeoye.

Adeoye was murdered in his residence at Otun in Moba Local Government area of the state on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

In a report by TheCable, the Nigerian Police Force public relations officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incidence adding that investigation has already commenced.

“The state police headquarters is aware of it already and we have started our investigation to make sure we apprehend all the perpetrators of this act," he said.

According to a witness, the gunmen absconded without taking any valuable.

