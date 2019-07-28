A member of the family who prefer to remain anonymous for security reasons had told newsmen that the gunmen invaded the community at about 2 am, and attacked the home of 65 year-old Yusuf, shooting him in the chest and abducting his son’s wife.

“Alhaji was shot severally in the chest; we took him to Argungu General Hospital for treatment but he was confirmed dead; he has been buried according to Islamic rites today,” he said.

The source also said there's no information yet as regards the location of the abducted son's wife.

“We do not know her whereabout now because the kidnappers have not contacted the family,” he added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

” We are aware of the incident and our men have been drafted to the scene,” he said, adding that no contact had been established with the criminals.