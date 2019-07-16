It will be recalled that some unknown gunmen invaded Odoni community in early hours of Monday and kidnapped the old woman with two others, Mrs Florence Douanana, 65, and Selekire Douanana, 17.

Mr Uche Anozia, the Bayelsa Police Commissioner, told journalists on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 during his visit to the waterways that the force was doing their best for the victims to regain freedom from their captors.

“This incident occurred on Monday at about 2:00am. This is the river Nun through which the captors came and kidnapped them.

“I and the Bayelsa command’s Tactical Team were here yesterday, Monday, and we are here today again.

“The police are on top of the game in order to rescue the victims. I am assuring the public and the relatives that no stone will be left unturned to ensure thier rescue.

“We have deployed the marine component to the waterways in the area,” he stated.

Anozia also said that the command would continue to work hard to take control of the marine landscape in the state.

“You know Bayelsa is 80 per cent water and that means that our operations are mainly focusing on waterways,” Anozie said.

ALSO READ: Amina Salihu says Nigeria won't prosper without uplifting women

Mr Commander Siasia, 93-year-old father of the former coach, commended the efforts of the police and appealed to them to redouble them to bring back his kidnapped wife.

“My wife was taken away since yesterday and up till now, I have not set my eye on her. Please, help me to bring her alive to me. Thank you for your efforts,” he said.