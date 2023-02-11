ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Anambra community

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the killing of three personnel on Friday in Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.

Gunmen (Illustration)
Ikenga stated that on Friday at about 2.40pm, police officers attached to Ihiala Area Command, responded to a distress call along Isheke Road, Ihiala, and recovered three bodies of fatally wounded policemen.

He said the officers came under attack and their vehicle was set ablaze by the armed men.

The spokesman said the deceased policemen were attached to the Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD), Delta Police Command.

According to him, the trio were on assignment en route to Abia when they were attacked in Ihiala area.

He said efforts are currently on to track the gunmen.

News Agency Of Nigeria

