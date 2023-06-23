ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kill 3 miners, injure 2 in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alfred Alabo, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Plateau, did not pick several calls to his line, but a top Police officer confirmed the attack.

Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose
Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose

Recommended articles

Rwang Tengwong, the National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement (BYM), a socio-cultural group, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

According to Tengwong, the incident occurred at about 11 a.m.

He added that two other persons were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

”At about 11 a.m., gunmen killed three persons and injured two others at a mining site in Tanjol area of Jol community of Riyom.

”The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at a hospital within the locality,” he said.

Tengwong, who described the attack as one too many, called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts toward the safety of lives and property in rural communities.

Alfred Alabo, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Plateau, did not pick several calls to his line, but a top Police officer confirmed the attack.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagbaja assumes office as 23rd Chief of Army Staff

Lagbaja assumes office as 23rd Chief of Army Staff

Yahaya Bello signs law establishing 3rd state university

Yahaya Bello signs law establishing 3rd state university

Gunmen kill 3 miners, injure 2 in Plateau

Gunmen kill 3 miners, injure 2 in Plateau

DSS has powers to prosecute cyberstalking, Judge rules

DSS has powers to prosecute cyberstalking, Judge rules

One govt agency can’t respond to crisis situations – NiDCOM

One govt agency can’t respond to crisis situations – NiDCOM

Police kill 3 robbery suspects in Warri

Police kill 3 robbery suspects in Warri

Kano Gov distributes ATM cards to 45,850 girls for education stipends

Kano Gov distributes ATM cards to 45,850 girls for education stipends

IGP announces establishment of Quick Intervention Squad to tackle crimes

IGP announces establishment of Quick Intervention Squad to tackle crimes

Flood submerges 116 houses at Trademore Estate, no life lost – FEMA

Flood submerges 116 houses at Trademore Estate, no life lost – FEMA

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security