The Police Command in Zamfara has confirmed the abduction of a Chinese, Mr, Ren Dajun by gunmen in the state.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu on Thursday in Gusau, said Dajun “is a staff of the China Geological Cooperation (CGC).’’

Shehu said the company is located at Birnin-Tudu village in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

He said the victim was abducted by gunmen on Wednesday at about 2p.m. in a bush of Irrigation Scheme in Amumu Village of the same local government area.

The PPRO said the command’s search/rescue team and Anti-kidnapping Squad had embarked on coordinated bush combing with a view to rescue the victim and arrest the assailants.

“The command wishes to advise the citizens to be conscious of their security and report strange and suspicious elements in their areas”, he said.

He also urged communities to assist the police and other security agencies with useful information on security threats in their areas.