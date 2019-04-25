The two men were reportedly working on a road project in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state when they were kidnapped by a group of masked men on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

According to Premium Times, the Chinese nationals were at a place called Ivo river when the gunmen invaded the place, forced the workers out of the pit and took the two Chinese to an unknown destination.

However, Odah Loveth, the police spokesperson in the state has confirmed the kidnap of the two Chinese saying the police have sent officials to rescue them.

She said; The State Commissioner of Police, Awoshola Awotinde, on receiving information of the kidnap personally led a tactical team to the construction site, owned by Tongyi group of companies located at Ivo river at the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu state, where Sun Zhixin and Wang Quing Hu, both male, Chinese nationals were forcefully taken away.

“The area was combed to track down the bandits but no result, a track down rescue team has been dispatched to move on in order to rescue the Chinese nationals unhurt.”

She, however, appealed to the general public to help the police in their investigation.

The kidnap of the two Chinese Nationals happened days after British aid worker, Mrs Faye Mooney was killed in Kaduna when gunmen invaded a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area.