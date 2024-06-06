ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen fail in attempt to kidnap Kaduna traditional ruler, wife goes missing

News Agency Of Nigeria

Security operatives have been deployed to the forests around Sanga in search of the wife.

ASP Mansir Hassan, spokesperson of the command, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the whereabouts of the chief’s wife were still unknown.

Mansir said that security operatives have since been deployed to the forests around Sanga in search of the wife.

The Ninzo Development Association, in a statement signed by its President and Secretary, Prof. Moses Audi and Silas Anche, respectively, condemned the planned kidnapping of their traditional ruler that led to the disappearance of his wife.

The statement however called for calm to allow the government to live up to its responsibility.

