Gunmen abduct Oyo State park management Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gunmen abduct Oyo State park management Chairman [Premium Times]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akintola, popularly known as KUSO, was kidnapped at his residence in the Ajiboye area, Omi Apata, Ibadan.

A source, who did not want his name published, said that the gunmen stormed Akintola’s residence in the early hours of Saturday and abducted him to an unknown destination.

Efforts by the NAN correspondent to confirm the incident from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, proved abortive.

Several calls put through to his number were not answered.

