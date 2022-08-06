Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi

This happened when the attackers stormed Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on the night of Friday, August 05, 2022, reports Daily Trust.

Reacting to the incident, the Kogi state government said they were collaborating with security agencies to secure the release of the abducted victims.

Also commenting on the development, the spokesman of Kogi police command, William Ovye Aya, said security had been beefed up in the state amid spate of gunmen attacks in several communities.

A state from the state government said that, “In as much as we activate dynamism in our security architecture and strategy, we recognise the fact that some cowards will sometimes try to undermine our efforts. What we have always done in such circumstances is to go after the criminals, apprehend them and bring them to justice.

‘Immediately the unfortunate report was brought to the attention of the State Government, our administration has spread our security net in working with the conventional security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the abducted children are rescued alive and the cowards who abducted them brought to book.

“In Kogi State, the life of everyone matters. The Governor and the Government of Kogi State understand that the number one responsibility of the Government is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens. The Kogi State Government will never shirk such responsibility.

“In as much as we would not want to divulge everything about the current operations to rescue the children unhurt which we know will be achieved very soon, we wish to assure Kogi residents that Government will remain vigilant in protecting the people. We will continue to work with security agencies to retain our enviable position as the safest state in the country today.

“We urge the people of Ajaokuta and indeed, Kogi State in general to go about their normal businesses as we have put in place stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all. Government will spare no resource to ensure our cherished children are rescued alive and unhurt. The Governor is personally coordinating the rescue efforts in collaboration with the security chiefs in the state as well as local vigilante groups. There is already a massive deployment to the area to achieve results,” the statement said.