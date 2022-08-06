RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Kogi government said efforts were on to rescue the abducted victims.

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)
Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen have abducted Indians and killed no fewer than two police officers in Kogi state.

Recommended articles

This happened when the attackers stormed Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on the night of Friday, August 05, 2022, reports Daily Trust.

Reacting to the incident, the Kogi state government said they were collaborating with security agencies to secure the release of the abducted victims.

Also commenting on the development, the spokesman of Kogi police command, William Ovye Aya, said security had been beefed up in the state amid spate of gunmen attacks in several communities.

A state from the state government said that, “In as much as we activate dynamism in our security architecture and strategy, we recognise the fact that some cowards will sometimes try to undermine our efforts. What we have always done in such circumstances is to go after the criminals, apprehend them and bring them to justice.

‘Immediately the unfortunate report was brought to the attention of the State Government, our administration has spread our security net in working with the conventional security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the abducted children are rescued alive and the cowards who abducted them brought to book.

“In Kogi State, the life of everyone matters. The Governor and the Government of Kogi State understand that the number one responsibility of the Government is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens. The Kogi State Government will never shirk such responsibility.

“In as much as we would not want to divulge everything about the current operations to rescue the children unhurt which we know will be achieved very soon, we wish to assure Kogi residents that Government will remain vigilant in protecting the people. We will continue to work with security agencies to retain our enviable position as the safest state in the country today.

“We urge the people of Ajaokuta and indeed, Kogi State in general to go about their normal businesses as we have put in place stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all. Government will spare no resource to ensure our cherished children are rescued alive and unhurt. The Governor is personally coordinating the rescue efforts in collaboration with the security chiefs in the state as well as local vigilante groups. There is already a massive deployment to the area to achieve results,” the statement said.

Pulse reports that Governor Yahaya Bello ordered the immediate suspension of the Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman, Ajaokuta Traditional Area Council, Alhaji Musa Achuja after he was indicted in an investigation by by security agencies.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm still a strong supporter of Buhari - Freed train passenger

I'm still a strong supporter of Buhari - Freed train passenger

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi

Abiodun was rigged into office in 2019, he must be removed - Amosun

Abiodun was rigged into office in 2019, he must be removed - Amosun

Tafa Balogun’s death painful, big loss to Ila-Orangun – Chairman

Tafa Balogun’s death painful, big loss to Ila-Orangun – Chairman

Buhari condoles with Bongos Ikwue on passing of wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa

Buhari condoles with Bongos Ikwue on passing of wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa

Nigerian Navy rescues 2 drowning Ghanaian fishermen

Nigerian Navy rescues 2 drowning Ghanaian fishermen

Terrorist threats: No reason to panic, Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos residents

Terrorist threats: No reason to panic, Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos residents

Kano Emir leads special prayers against insecurity in Nigeria

Kano Emir leads special prayers against insecurity in Nigeria

Troops arrest 7 bandits, kidnappers, rescue 2 victims

Troops arrest 7 bandits, kidnappers, rescue 2 victims

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South