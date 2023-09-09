ADVERTISEMENT
Guinness Matchday: Spectacular unveiling of epic live football experience

The launch event coincided with the start of the 2023/24 EPL season and featured the epic clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, two of the most popular teams in Nigeria.

The event was held at the Balmoral event center, Victoria Island, Lagos where thousands of football fans were treated to a football viewing experience they will remember for a long time.

With over 100 screens and viewing setups to ensure fans don’t miss a moment, a replay and highlight corners with noise cancellation headsets, an iconic 360-degree Guinness bar serving an array of Guinness Cocktails, FES and Smooth, engagement at the Pundit Studio, on-site customization of Guinness Matchday football jerseys, Guinness delivered a truly epic experience.

The Guinness MatchDay launch event was also featured on the FATG radio show, where listeners across Nigeria could catch the highlights and join the conversation online using the hashtag #GuinnessMatchDay.

The event ended with an electrifying performance from the majestic Niniola & the magnificent Reekado Banks as many fans took to their social media to share their reactions and photos, expressing their excitement and gratitude for being part of the Guinness MatchDay.

Mayor Esiaba, Head of Beer, Guinness Nigeria, said: “Our association with Football remains a foundational platform to engage & elevate the experiences of our consumers, sparking connections, and delivering exciting moments of joy.

"The launch of Guinness MatchDay has been a tremendous success and we are proud of how we are completely revolutionizing the football viewing experience, whilst giving fans access to the communal joy of enjoying football and a cold Guinness”.

Guinness MatchDay is a platform designed to deliver Epic Live Football Experience crafted by Guinness creating near stadium viewing for our consumer where passion meets football with Guinness at the heart of it. Guinness is bringing Matchday to a bar near you.

