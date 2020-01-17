Save Lagos Group has giving National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu 24 hours to speak up on the on the Western Nigeria Security Network better known as Amotekun.

Amotekun was launched on January 9, 2020, by South west governors, but since the regional security outfit was established and became a controversial subject, Tinubu, who is seen as a leader in the region has been silent about the security outfit.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, had on Tuesday, January, 14, 2020, declared the outfit as illegal, but Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has insisted that the Federal Government can't stop Amotekun.

Operation Amotekun was launched in Ibadan by Southwest governors. (Sunday Dare)

Following the controversies trailing Amotekun, the convener of the Save Lagos Group, Adeniyi Sulaiman has issued a 24 hours ultimatum to Tinubu to state his position on the subject.

He enjoined the former governor of Lagos State to speak up regardless of his presidential ambition.

The group also tackled the norther group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for urging South-West leaders to dump Amotekun for the sake of the region’s presidential ambition in 2023.

According to Punch, the group said it is hypocritical of the Federal Government to allow Shariah Police, Hisbah, to operate in more than 10 northern states while it declared Amotekun as illegal in the South-West.

The group maintained that the safety of the people of South-West is more important than 2023 presidency.

SLG commended Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka; Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Debanjo; activist, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN; Chief Olu Falae, Otunba Gani Adams and other notable Yoruba leaders for speaking up for the people of the region.