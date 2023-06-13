Group urges FG to establish youth devt. commission

Okorie made the call shortly after his election and inauguration as the new head of the organisation in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the establishment of a youth development commission would help position the youth for more effective participation in nation building.

The NYO president said that his administration would design programmes that would promote education and youth empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We shall engage relevant stakeholders to make the youth more relevant and empowered as future leaders.

”Education is key to knowledge and power, we shall partner other stakeholders to promote human capital development,” he said.

Okorie pledged to work with the President Bola Tinubu-led government to promote national unity and cohesion.

He urged youths across the country to shun violence and crime in the interest of their future and that of the society at large.