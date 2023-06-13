ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group urges FG to establish youth devt. commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the establishment of a youth development commission would help position the youth for more effective participation in nation building.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Okorie made the call shortly after his election and inauguration as the new head of the organisation in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the establishment of a youth development commission would help position the youth for more effective participation in nation building.

The NYO president said that his administration would design programmes that would promote education and youth empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We shall engage relevant stakeholders to make the youth more relevant and empowered as future leaders.

”Education is key to knowledge and power, we shall partner other stakeholders to promote human capital development,” he said.

Okorie pledged to work with the President Bola Tinubu-led government to promote national unity and cohesion.

He urged youths across the country to shun violence and crime in the interest of their future and that of the society at large.

”As youths, we have to remain patriotic and law abiding. We must work towards a more prosperous and peaceful Nigeria,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra new speaker tasked to lead Assembly in humility

Anambra new speaker tasked to lead Assembly in humility

Illicit drugs labs threat to public health, national security – Marwa

Illicit drugs labs threat to public health, national security – Marwa

Nigeria Air was to avoid past mistakes, says Sirika

Nigeria Air was to avoid past mistakes, says Sirika

US to rejoin UNESCO after 12 years

US to rejoin UNESCO after 12 years

Group urges FG to establish youth devt. commission

Group urges FG to establish youth devt. commission

Liman emerges Kaduna Assembly Speaker

Liman emerges Kaduna Assembly Speaker

APC diaspora seeks Tinubu’s support for diaspora voting bill

APC diaspora seeks Tinubu’s support for diaspora voting bill

Nigerians should celebrate past heroes, not attack new government – Nwosu

Nigerians should celebrate past heroes, not attack new government – Nwosu

Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly

Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele