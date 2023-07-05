ADVERTISEMENT
Group urges FG, NASS cooperation for effective service delivery

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Abuja-based NGO, the Godspeed Leadership and Mentorship Development Initiative (GLEMDI) has urged the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly to cooperate in the interest of good governance.

National assembly
National assembly

Kayit said it was necessary for the two arms of government to work together in order to implement people-oriented policies and programmes. According to him, the two arms of government should cooperate in order to save the nation from total economic collapse.

He said that the formulation and implementation of economic recovery policies for the country required cooperation and unity of purpose. The GLEMDI executive director further said that the current administration should leave no stone unturned in ensuring the promotion of citizens’ welfare.

”Deepening democratic norms and values for the good of the common man should be a priority task for the current administration,” he said.

He urged the both arms of government to effectively utilise the principles of checks and balances and separation of powers to the advantage of the people. Kayit said that the ultimate aim of every government should be to implement programmes that would enthrone a better quality of life for the people.

If we realise this, there will be no need to bicker, our interest will be to cooperate and deliver quality services,” he said.

He called for a strategic review of policies that would strengthen institutional powers and promote good governance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

