Group tasks Tinubu on rebuilding Nigeria’s institutions

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dagaci said that Tinubu’s fight against corruption must be inclusive and not selective, if it must make meaning.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

The group also advised Tinubu to provide good governance and economically empower the middle class.

The Director-General of the group, Alhaji Muhammadu Dagaci, gave the advice on Saturday at a Victory Celebration and Contributory Agenda Setting for the Tinubu administration in Abuja.

Dagaci said that the challenges facing the country required immediate rebuilding of Nigeria’s economic and socio-political institutions through good governance.

According to him, it also requires encouragement and economic empowerment of the middle class, respect for the constitution and rule of law, as well as proper education of the citizenry in the spirit of the constitution.

“Mr President, you are the destined new captain and the man of the moment to take Nigeria and Nigerians to the desired long hopeful safe destination.

“In this regard, anyone or group of individuals or even institutions that conspired to have brought our dear country to its present pathetic position, should be identified and punished accordingly.

“Your Excellency, this would only be possible if you are guided by the facts that elections are over and gone with the dirty politics of religion and ethnicity,” the director-general said.

He urged the president to ensure proper procedure and orderliness in the governance processes to curb corruption.

According to him, this has progressively undermined the rule of law and circumvented the will of the people, thus making our growth and move forward as a nation, difficult.

The Director-General, Confederation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Group, Dr Kailani Muhammed, also urged the president to consider members of APC support groups in the next batch of ministerial nominees list.

Muhammed, who was represented by the group’s Director of Special Duties, Suleiman Zailani, said that APC support groups deserved to be appreciated for delivering the party at the polls.

“What I’m saying is that the president should not concentrate just on the governors for ministerial appointment because the support groups largely have contributed in most cases much more than some state governors.

“So, at least it would be fair, if certain percentage of ministerial nominees is given the support groups for a job well done,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

