Group petitions EFCC, ICPC against El-Rufai over alleged looting

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group also called on the anti-graft agencies to act swiftly, emphasising the public’s desire for accountability and justice without delay.

Nasir El-Rufai [Facebook]
Nasir El-Rufai [Facebook]

Victor Duniya, Chairman of the group, made this known while addressing a press briefing on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He disclosed that the petitions were against El-Rufai and several members of his administration.

Duniya said that their action followed the report of the State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on sourcing and usage of domestic loans from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

He explained that the petitions requested immediate investigations, arrests, and prosecutions of El-Rufai and his appointees involved in the alleged mismanagement, siphoning, and other illegal financial and administrative activities detailed in the report.

According to him, holding the former governor and those who allegedly misappropriated funds accountable would deter other elected and appointed public officials from looting the public treasury with impunity.

Their looting has placed the state on a financial tightrope and hampered the robust performance of successive governments.

“Their actions have discouraged people from having faith in our democratic experiment,” Duniya further alleged.

He further opined that actions undermining public trust in democracy were dangerous and must be addressed urgently.

According to him, the agency’s work has been facilitated by the thorough, effective, and transparent work of the ad-hoc committee.

He expressed confidence in the capacity and determination of the anti-graft agencies in combating corruption in Nigeria.

