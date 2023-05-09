Group lauds Makinde over planned reform of Oyo Chiefs Law

This is contained in a statement by its Convener, Chief Adeola Areago, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Executive Council (EXCO) had recently proposed the amendment of Section 28 of the Law by the assembly to further improve the process.

The Bill, when passed and signed into law, would make the governor, a sole appointing authority for Obas and Chiefs, without any recourse to the Council of Obas.

NAN reports that Convener of the group, is a prominent Ibadan indigene, Historian and scholar based in UK.

The group, while lauding the move by the governor, said such was long overdue.

Areago said that news of the planned review of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State was already being lauded by all major stakeholders, including the Mogajis in Ibadan, Baales, traders and others.

According to him, the Bill would also allow senior chiefs in the state, especially Olubadan-in-Council, notable Baales of ancient towns and villages, to wear beaded crowns, when it becomes a law.

“As a potential beneficiary, including other Mogajis, Senior Chiefs and Olubadan-in-Council members, everybody is happy with the governor,” he said.

Areago said the review had shown that the governor was “a responsible and responsive leader”, who is committed to ensuring a better state, particularly Ibadan.

“Our senior citizens; the elites, whose legendary Baales in ancient communities deserve beaded crowns, to be more respected among traditional rulers across the state, are happy with His Excellency.

“The state lawmakers should also be commended for their effort toward fast tracking passage of the Bill.

“Their names would be etched out in history, alongside His Excellency, for making the long-awaited dream, a reality,” he said.

Areago said the governor must show more commitment to the Executive Bill before the assembly and ensure timely passage to make the long-awaited reform a reality.

“I have seen various statements supporting the proposed amendment of the Chiefs Law by the governor. This is highly commendable.

“The governor should go ahead with his action for now. He should ignore critics. Once it becomes law. It is law and the law is supreme.

” Everybody would just have to re-adjust to the new reality in Ibadan and Oyo State in general,” he said.

The convener said it was a thing of joy that the new law would give the governor power to be the prescribing authority on all chieftaincy matters.

It would be recalled that Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, the Commissioner for Justice, recently said that many Baales had sent requests to the governor for beaded crowns.

Oyewo said such requests, from different domains across the state, had remained pending for so long, because of inability of the Council of Chiefs to meet.

He said that absence of the state Council of Chiefs, which ought to interface with the governor before granting approvals for such requests, had been an impediment.

Oyewo added that these factors necessitated the proposal by the State Executive Council, headed by Makinde, to amend Section 28 of Oyo State Chiefs Law, in order to further improve the process.

He said the amendment, when fully effective, would empower the state governor as the sole authority without consultations with the Chiefs to grant approvals for wearing of beaded crowns.

Also, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, said the state Executive Council, deliberated on Section 28 sub-Section 1 of the Chiefs Laws of Oyo State.

“The law, as it is today, is that the governor can only approve application for beaded crown, after consultations with Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

“But, we all know that the council has not met for a very long time now and we have a lot of applications for approval of beaded crowns.