Group holds special prayer for peace, unity, security in Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the prayer session was held at Bayero University old site’s Central Mosque.

The president of the group, Malam Amir Al-Ilori, explained that the special prayer was organised to ask God to guide President Bola Tinubu and other Nigerian leaders to deliver good governance.

Al-Ilori further said that the prayer was also for God to grant security agencies the wisdom and strategy to end the lingering insecurity affecting every part of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The federal and state governments as well as the members of the national and state assemblies all need our prayers for smooth and successful tenure.

“The prayer, with recitation of the Qur’an, is deliberately put together to ask God to guide and protect all our leaders to lead us well.