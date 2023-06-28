ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group holds special prayer for peace, unity, security in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Al-Ilori further said that the prayer was also for God to grant security agencies the wisdom and strategy to end the lingering insecurity affecting every part of the country.

Group holds special prayer for peace, unity, security in Nigeria/Illustration.
Group holds special prayer for peace, unity, security in Nigeria/Illustration.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the prayer session was held at Bayero University old site’s Central Mosque.

The president of the group, Malam Amir Al-Ilori, explained that the special prayer was organised to ask God to guide President Bola Tinubu and other Nigerian leaders to deliver good governance.

Al-Ilori further said that the prayer was also for God to grant security agencies the wisdom and strategy to end the lingering insecurity affecting every part of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The federal and state governments as well as the members of the national and state assemblies all need our prayers for smooth and successful tenure.

“The prayer, with recitation of the Qur’an, is deliberately put together to ask God to guide and protect all our leaders to lead us well.

“We have a duty to pray for them, to be able to deliver their tasks, which in the long run will promote good governance that will serve the interest of the people,” Al-Ilori said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I didn't see Adeleke at Eid ground, Senator Bashiru debunks assassination claim

I didn't see Adeleke at Eid ground, Senator Bashiru debunks assassination claim

Group holds special prayer for peace, unity, security in Nigeria

Group holds special prayer for peace, unity, security in Nigeria

APC charges Muslims to show compassion towards needy at Eid-el-Kabir

APC charges Muslims to show compassion towards needy at Eid-el-Kabir

How Nigeria can attract FDI through cultural heritage - Cultural ambassador

How Nigeria can attract FDI through cultural heritage - Cultural ambassador

Emir of Keffi urges support, prayers for Tinubu’s administration

Emir of Keffi urges support, prayers for Tinubu’s administration

Keep praying for Borno, Zulum tells citizens at Eid-el-Kabir

Keep praying for Borno, Zulum tells citizens at Eid-el-Kabir

New Service Chiefs celebrate Eid-el-kabir with troops in Maiduguri

New Service Chiefs celebrate Eid-el-kabir with troops in Maiduguri

Traditional council lauds Yahaya Bello for siting university in Okun land

Traditional council lauds Yahaya Bello for siting university in Okun land

I’m not interested in any crown, except Olubadan crown — Ladoja

I’m not interested in any crown, except Olubadan crown — Ladoja

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

I went off script to announce subsidy removal on inauguration day - Tinubu