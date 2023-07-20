ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group hails NASS over approval of funds for palliatives

Bayo Wahab

Mutazu said desperate times demand drastic action from all and the leadership of the 10th NASS has already taken some vital steps to douse the hardship in the nation.

The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Equity in Nigeria commends National Assembly leaders over approval of funds for palliatives. [CCSGEN}
The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Equity in Nigeria commends National Assembly leaders over approval of funds for palliatives. [CCSGEN}

Recommended articles

The group said the approval of funds for palliative is a magnanimous step to address the desperate needs of the nation.

Recall that both the Senate and House of Representatives under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas separately approved the request to extract N500bn from the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to provide palliatives aimed at cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Abuja, the convener of the group, Adamu Kabiru Mutazu said the 10th National Assembly has again demonstrated a penchant for the interest of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutazu said desperate times demand drastic action from all and the leadership of the 10th NASS has already taken some vital steps to douse the hardship in the nation.

Describing Abbas as an archetypal leader on a mission, the group said the Speaker’s Midas touch is making a difference in governance.

According to Mutazu, the Speaker has managed the affairs of the House with transparency, equity, and neutrality towards all members.

The group, therefore, rubbished reports that N70bn has been earmarked for lawmakers.

Mutazu said it is unpatriotic for Nigerians to disparage lawmakers over such bogus claims, especially knowing the funds are not meant for their upkeep.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Equity in Nigeria salutes both chambers of the National Assembly; the Senate, and the House of Representatives, for passing the 2022 supplementary budget. This action has further proven that ‘If everyone is moving forward together, then success will take care of itself,” Mutazu said.

“We thank you all for prioritizing the growth of our nation at large, irrespective of your political differences, and personal diversities. Knowing that Nigeria is blessed with having such visionary leaders, taking a unanimous decision that further solidifies the pillar of progress of this country, is a soothing balm of relief to every citizen, as this budget is understood to assuage the heavy financial burden on our dear nation.

“We also wish to extend our profound appreciation to the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a perfect choice of SP Akpabio for the position of Senate President, and his support for the seamless emergence of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. These are trailblazers that have conquered different feats in their respective calls in serving the nation.”

The group said it is convinced beyond every doubt that Abass is a passionate leader who moves toward things not yet seen and leads others to new ideas.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court debunks Justice Ugo's reported resignation from PEPC

Court debunks Justice Ugo's reported resignation from PEPC

Tinubu supporters protest in support of fuel subsidy removal in Abuja

Tinubu supporters protest in support of fuel subsidy removal in Abuja

Group hails NASS over approval of funds for palliatives

Group hails NASS over approval of funds for palliatives

House of Reps rejects proposed electricity tariff increase

House of Reps rejects proposed electricity tariff increase

CSOs commends EFCC on anti-corruption fight in Nigeria

CSOs commends EFCC on anti-corruption fight in Nigeria

Shehu of Borno calls for sustained prayers over delayed rains

Shehu of Borno calls for sustained prayers over delayed rains

Court orders DSS to allow Kanu access to his medical records

Court orders DSS to allow Kanu access to his medical records

Dangote Group trains 50 journalists on digital reporting, seeks stronger partnership in Abeokuta

Dangote Group trains 50 journalists on digital reporting, seeks stronger partnership in Abeokuta

APC Governors break silence on Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

APC Governors break silence on Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why