Group hails NASS over approval of funds for palliatives

The group said the approval of funds for palliative is a magnanimous step to address the desperate needs of the nation.

Recall that both the Senate and House of Representatives under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas separately approved the request to extract N500bn from the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to provide palliatives aimed at cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Abuja, the convener of the group, Adamu Kabiru Mutazu said the 10th National Assembly has again demonstrated a penchant for the interest of Nigerians.

Mutazu said desperate times demand drastic action from all and the leadership of the 10th NASS has already taken some vital steps to douse the hardship in the nation.

Describing Abbas as an archetypal leader on a mission, the group said the Speaker’s Midas touch is making a difference in governance.

According to Mutazu, the Speaker has managed the affairs of the House with transparency, equity, and neutrality towards all members.

The group, therefore, rubbished reports that N70bn has been earmarked for lawmakers.

Mutazu said it is unpatriotic for Nigerians to disparage lawmakers over such bogus claims, especially knowing the funds are not meant for their upkeep.

“The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Equity in Nigeria salutes both chambers of the National Assembly; the Senate, and the House of Representatives, for passing the 2022 supplementary budget. This action has further proven that ‘If everyone is moving forward together, then success will take care of itself,” Mutazu said.

“We thank you all for prioritizing the growth of our nation at large, irrespective of your political differences, and personal diversities. Knowing that Nigeria is blessed with having such visionary leaders, taking a unanimous decision that further solidifies the pillar of progress of this country, is a soothing balm of relief to every citizen, as this budget is understood to assuage the heavy financial burden on our dear nation.

“We also wish to extend our profound appreciation to the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a perfect choice of SP Akpabio for the position of Senate President, and his support for the seamless emergence of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. These are trailblazers that have conquered different feats in their respective calls in serving the nation.”