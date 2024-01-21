Group commends Tinubu over FAAN relocation to Lagos

Nnam gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

He lauded Tinubu’s economic growth initiatives, which according to him include the repositioning of the aviation sector.

The ILDC chief described Lagos as a commercial city with many international flights daily, unlike Abuja.

“FAAN has no business being in Abuja because Lagos International Airport hosts more international flights than Abuja.

“Do you know that Air France frequents Lagos more than almost on a regular basis than Abuja just like many others,” he said.

Nnam reiterated his confidence in Tinubu’s ability to rejig the Nigerian economy with viable and people-oriented policies.

He called on Nigerians to support the visionary policies of the Federal Government for a greater Nigeria.

He also advocated the relocation of CBN’s Forex department to Lagos, saying that Lagos is an African commercial hub.

“I want us to reflect on the picture of South Africa’s Pretoria and Johannesburg by making Lagos a commercial capital while Abuja will be the administrative capital,” he said.

NAN recalls that FAAN headquarters had been relocated from Abuja to Lagos.