Gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been resolved - Kaduna govt.

The Kaduna State Government (KDSG) says the gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja road has finally been resolved.
Aruwan said, “After days of painstaking work between the Kaduna State Government, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, the Military and other relevant agencies, the gridlock at the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja Road has been resolved."
According to him, there is now free flow of traffic at Kilometre 75 of the highway, which was the epicenter of the gridlock, after a heavy duty vehicle broke down at the location, causing a blockage.
“The government of Kaduna state once again, regrets the protracted situation which placed citizens in an undesirable state of severe hardship for many days.
“Furthermore, the government is deeply grateful to security agencies that worked round the clock to ensure continuous security and safety of stranded citizens,” Aruwan said.
