RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been resolved - Kaduna govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kaduna State Government (KDSG) says the gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja road has finally been resolved.

Gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been resolved - Kaduna govt.
Gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been resolved - Kaduna govt.

Recommended articles

Aruwan said, “After days of painstaking work between the Kaduna State Government, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, the Military and other relevant agencies, the gridlock at the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja Road has been resolved."

According to him, there is now free flow of traffic at Kilometre 75 of the highway, which was the epicenter of the gridlock, after a heavy duty vehicle broke down at the location, causing a blockage.

“The government of Kaduna state once again, regrets the protracted situation which placed citizens in an undesirable state of severe hardship for many days.

“Furthermore, the government is deeply grateful to security agencies that worked round the clock to ensure continuous security and safety of stranded citizens,” Aruwan said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Half of Sudan’s most vulnerable children could die without aid-UN

Half of Sudan’s most vulnerable children could die without aid-UN

Gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been resolved - Kaduna govt

Gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been resolved - Kaduna govt

No evidence of ISWAP or it’s operatives in Edo – State govt

No evidence of ISWAP or it’s operatives in Edo – State govt

Insecurity will end before end of year – Buhari assures Nigerians

Insecurity will end before end of year – Buhari assures Nigerians

Wike didn't say Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket - Governor's aide

Wike didn't say Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket - Governor's aide

Nigeria’s only 100 Cross River gorillas face extinction

Nigeria’s only 100 Cross River gorillas face extinction

APC appoints Omole as Director, Diaspora of Campaign Council

APC appoints Omole as Director, Diaspora of Campaign Council

166 countries to attend UN World Tourism Organisation conference in Lagos

166 countries to attend UN World Tourism Organisation conference in Lagos

Police seize cache of ammunition, arrest 3 suspects in Lagos

Police seize cache of ammunition, arrest 3 suspects in Lagos

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!