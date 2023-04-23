The sports category has moved to a new website.
Govt says developers broke seal as another building collapses in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State government said there was no report of any casualty, while the site had been cordoned off and taken over by LASBCA.

The government said the builders ignored the stop work and seal up orders of the state Building Control Agency and continued construction behind the scene.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mukaila Sanusi, Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry for Physical Planning and Urban Development and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

The statement said that the collapsed building, which was flagged on the Physical Planning incident management platform on Sunday evening, triggered immediate preliminary enquiries.

According to it, investigations show that officers of the LASBCA had issued a number of contravention notices, stop work and seal up orders which the developer ignored and carried on construction without any recourse to the authorities.

The statement added that there was no report of any casualty, while the site had been cordoned off and taken over by LASBCA.

“This particular incident, like similar others, reinforces governments repeated calls for responsible behaviour on the part of all stakeholders in the built environment.

“Lagos State Government has immediately activated inquires into the collapse to unravel the minute details and guide appropriate actions,” the statement said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

