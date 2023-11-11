Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes
Unlike Yahaya Bello, whose second tenure will expire in a few months’ time, Douye Diri is seeking a reelection.
Bello was said to have arrived at his polling unit in Agaza at 09:15 am with his wives, Aminat Bello, Rashidat Bello and Hafisat Bello.
Bello who came to power at the age of 40 has spent almost eight years as governor of the state.
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has equally cast his vote.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate voted at Ward 6 Unit 4 Kalaowei Owei Sampou town in Kolokuma-Opokuma LGA of Bayelsa State around 8:40 am.
