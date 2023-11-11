ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes

Bayo Wahab

Unlike Yahaya Bello, whose second tenure will expire in a few months’ time, Douye Diri is seeking a reelection.

Elections have started in Bayelsa and Kogi State and the governors of the two states have cast their votes. [Punch]
Elections have started in Bayelsa and Kogi State and the governors of the two states have cast their votes. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Bello was said to have arrived at his polling unit in Agaza at 09:15 am with his wives, Aminat Bello, Rashidat Bello and Hafisat Bello.

Bello who came to power at the age of 40 has spent almost eight years as governor of the state.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has equally cast his vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate voted at Ward 6 Unit 4 Kalaowei Owei Sampou town in Kolokuma-Opokuma LGA of Bayelsa State around 8:40 am.

Unlike Bello, whose second tenure will expire in a few months’ time, Diri is seeking a reelection.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Afreximbank, Anambra govt sign $200m development agreement

Afreximbank, Anambra govt sign $200m development agreement

Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election

Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election

Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes

Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes

Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

Hamas-Israel War: Badagry positions as destination for Nigerian Christian pilgrimage

Hamas-Israel War: Badagry positions as destination for Nigerian Christian pilgrimage

Voting has started at Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Ijumu LGA

Voting has started at Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Ijumu LGA

No security escort for VIPs to polling units in Kogi, Police insist

No security escort for VIPs to polling units in Kogi, Police insist

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling