Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is the Chairman of the forum, made the call while on a visit to Kogi Gov. Yahaya Bello on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Bagudu who was in the state to condole Bello over the death of his sister, Hajia Rabietu Bello, described the attack on the community as unfortunate.

He urged security agencies to up their strategies at nipping crime and criminality in the bud and ensure that those behind the dastardly act were brought to justice without further delay.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bagudu was received in Government House, Lokoja, by Gov. Bello flanked by his deputy, Edward Onoja, and some top government functionaries.

Bagudu said he was in the state on behalf of the PGF to sympathise with Gov Bello over the recent loss of his sister and sympathise with the government and people of Kogi over the recent attacks.

The governor prayed God to repose the soul of the late Rabietu and grant Bello and other family members of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones.

He also prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims of the attack which led to loss of about 24 lives and destruction of property worth millions of Naira in Tawari community in the early hours of Friday.

Responding, Bello thanked Bagudu for the visit particularly for identifying with him and government of Kogi in their trying moments.