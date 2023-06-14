ADVERTISEMENT
Why Abba Yusuf demolished roundabout built by Ganduje

Ima Elijah

Abba Yusuf pokes Ganduje.

The new administration defended the demolition, citing Governor Yusuf's commitment to restoring the city's urban development masterplan
The new administration defended the demolition, citing Governor Yusuf's commitment to restoring the city's urban development masterplan [Xtra]

The new administration defended the demolition, citing Governor Yusuf's commitment to restoring the city's urban development masterplan. In his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, Governor Yusuf specifically instructed security agents to dismantle any structures deemed "illegally" constructed by the previous administration.

The issue gained national attention when President Bola Tinubu intervened and summoned both Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, a supporter of Governor Yusuf's actions, and former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to discuss the matter.

During a briefing with State House reporters after the meeting, Governor Ganduje expressed his dissatisfaction with the demolition and even made a provocative statement, mentioning his desire to confront Kwankwaso, saying, "I know he is in the building, but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him."

Roundabout built by Ganduje
Roundabout built by Ganduje [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Defending the demolition, a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the government revealed that prior to the recent demolition, professional engineers were consulted.

These experts confirmed that the roundabout’s construction was substandard and had the potential to collapse between 2023 and 2024. The statement further highlighted that the size of the structure created traffic challenges, obstructing drivers’ view of all routes linked through the roundabout.

The government assured the public that a new roundabout would be constructed in the interest of public safety and urban development.

Since assuming office, Governor Yusuf's government has actively pursued the demolition and revocation of various structures across the state. Notable demolitions include a three-storey building with 90 shops in Nasarawa GRA, shops constructed near the fence of Sani Abacha Stadium at Kofar Mata, and buildings near GGSS Dukawuya and Goron Dutse. The ongoing demolition exercise has also affected the Kano Hajj camp and Daula Hotel, among other structures.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

