Governor Yahaya Bello sacks commissioner, 2 other officials
Two of the officials were relieved of their appointments because of misconduct.
Also sacked are Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and Maryam Salifu, part-time chairman, Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.
The sacking of the trio is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade-Arike, in Lokoja on Tuesday.
Although no reason was given for Apeh's sack, Ayoade-Arike said that the governor approved the termination of his appointment with immediate effect.
She however said that Isah-Yunusa and Salifu were relieved of their appointments because of misconduct.
