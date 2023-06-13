ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Yahaya Bello sacks commissioner, 2 other officials

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two of the officials were relieved of their appointments because of misconduct.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello [Sahara Reporters]
Also sacked are Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and Maryam Salifu, part-time chairman, Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

The sacking of the trio is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade-Arike, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Although no reason was given for Apeh's sack, Ayoade-Arike said that the governor approved the termination of his appointment with immediate effect.

She however said that Isah-Yunusa and Salifu were relieved of their appointments because of misconduct.

