Governor Sani approves ₦72,000 minimum wage for civil servants

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kaduna on Thursday.

Musa said that the approval of the new minimum wage was part of the Sani-led administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare. He also said that the move was aimed at improving the living conditions of the low-income, vulnerable and underserved communities.

Musa highlighted the governor’s longstanding commitment to advancing workers’ rights, enhancing their welfare and supporting disadvantaged groups in the state. In addition to the new wage policy, he said that the governor would also launch a Free Transport Scheme for civil servants, introducing 100 CNG-powered buses to provide daily transportation to and from work.

According to him, the scheme, designed to ease financial burdens and improve productivity, will be managed by a Joint Management Committee, comprising NLC and TUC representatives and the state government.