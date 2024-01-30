ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Oyebanji demands arrest of gunmen who killed Ekiti royal fathers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The traditional rulers were reportedly shot and killed by armed men in an ambush while returning from a meeting.

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]
Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

The two traditional rulers included the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsola. They were reportedly shot and killed by armed men in an ambush while returning from a meeting.

The third traditional ruler, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, escaped from the attack. The governor’s directive is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The statement also disclosed that security agents had been dispatched to the area to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime. The governor, who presided over the state security council meeting in Ado-Ekiti, barely an hour before the incident occurred, said no stone would be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He expressed the condolences of the government and people of Ekiti State to the people of Imojo Ekiti and Esun Ekiti over the sad incidents. He also urged the people of the two towns to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their hands.

He assured them that the State Government would ensure that justice was served over the incident. Oyebanji charged security agencies in the state to remain vigilant and resolute in the efforts to stamp out crime and criminality from the state.

He affirmed the commitment of his government to the security of the lives and property of residents of the state. According to him, his administration will continue to deploy technology for crime detection and prevention and also provide necessary support for security agencies in the state.

