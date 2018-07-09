Pulse.ng logo
Governor Ortom dissolves cabinet

  • Published:
Governor Samuel Ortom demands apology from defence minister play

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

(36NG)

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has approved the partial dissolution of the Benue State Executive Council.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Terver Akase made this known in a statement  on Sunday in Makurdi.

According to the statement, the dissolution was announced by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijoho.

He stated that four Commissioners and seven Special Advisers were to, however, retain their portfolios.

The four Commissioners are Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Michael Gusa, Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar.

Others are Commissioner for Finance, Mr David Olufu, and Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr Bernard Unbenge.

According to him, the Special Advisers who have retained their portfolios are those of  Development Cooperation, SDGs and NEPAD, Dr Magdalyne Dura, Special Adviser on Education, Mr Matthew Mnyam, Special Adviser on Gender, Employment and Labour Matters, Chief Ode Enyi.

Other are Special Adviser on Government House Administration, Mr Thomas Anajav, Special Adviser on Media, Information and Technology, Mr Tahav Agerzua, Special Adviser on Security, Lieut. Col. Paul Hemba rtd, and Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Joseph Odaudu.

He said the partial dissolution of the state council would take immediate effect and the outgoing members of council are to handover to their Permanent Secretaries or most Senior director as the case may be.

The SSG quoted the governor as expressing profound appreciation to outgoing members of the council for their service to the State and wishing them well in their future endeavors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the commissioners that were relieved of their appointments were Commissioner for Information, Mr Lawrence Onoja, Commissioner for Housing, Mr John Onoja and Commissioner for Health, Dr Cecilia Ojabo.

Others are Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ladi Ajbene, Commissioner Industry, Trade and Investment, Prof. Tersoo Kpelbai, Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr Terlumun Utsev and Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr James Anbua.

The list also include, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Comrade Joseph Shimaor and Commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, Mr Emmanuel Manger

