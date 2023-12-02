ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Mbah solicits continuous support for families of fallen heroes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their roles in promoting peace, security and the unity of the country.

Mbah made the call on Saturday in Enugu during the launch of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblems by the Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council. The event was designed to raise funds to support the living heroes and heroines, particularly those who were maimed, aged, sick or bedridden, among others.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, eulogised the efforts of the fallen heroes and called for support for their families. He commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their roles in promoting peace, security and the unity of the country.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes and heroines, “who voluntarily laid down their lives in the service of their fatherland”. He acknowledged that territorial integrity of the country depends solely on the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Mbah assured the Nigerian Legion of his administration’s partnership to ameliorate the plight of its members. He said the people of the state had continued to enjoy the efforts of the security agencies in combating crime and criminality, especially the Monday sit-at-home ordered by non-state actors.

According to him, investments and businesses cannot thrive in an insecure atmosphere. Earlier, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Emeka Igwesi, described the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day as a period set aside to honour those who served the country, when it needed them most.

Igwesi solicited the support and partnership with the State Government in the area of security jobs for his members. He said that the group had men and women who served in the Army, Navy and Airforce and still very young to be engaged in security-related jobs.

He said that engaging them in paid employment would help to ensure that their “rare human assets are not allowed to waste”. He regretted that the group was not receiving government’s subvention as obtained in some states to support its project, including providing support to its incapacitated, bedridden, aged and needy members.

Igwesi commended the governor for his numerous achievements so far in every facet of the state economy in his less than 200 days in office

