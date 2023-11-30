Governor Mbah orders biometric verification of local govt staff members

The directive is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, on Wednesday in Enugu. According the state government, the verification committee will be inaugurated on Friday in the Government House, Enugu.

The government added that the exercise would begin on Friday and continue until the end of February 2024 with random visits by the verification committee to any of the 17 local governments in the state any working day of the week.

“Workers are by this, expexted to be on duty with their letters of appointment and schedule of duty for verification and biometric capturing.

“Those absent and others confirmed not to have been fulfilling the terms of their employment shall cease to be government employees,” the government warned.