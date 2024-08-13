ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new welfare allowances were in response to the requests of the agency’s management.

Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff
Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff

Recommended articles

The state Head of Service (HoS), Olubunmi Oni, disclosed this on Tuesday while hosting the agency’s management in her office in Ibadan. She said the new welfare allowances were in response to the requests of the agency’s management.

“The implementation of the new hazard and shift allowances for the staff will further boost their morale and commitment to firefighting safety as well as their well-being,” she said.

The HoS added that the state would purchase additional firefighting trucks and other necessary equipment to improve the agency’s efficiency. She charged the staff of the agency to stand committed and dedicated at their various duty posts, thus contributing their quota to the development of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the agency’s General Manager, Akinyemi Akinyinka, appreciated the governor for approving the new allowances. Akinyinka said the gesture would boost the morale of the staff and enhance their effectiveness and efficiency to perform optimally.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bauchi is thriving, not in squalor' - Gov Bala fires back at Dogara

Bauchi is thriving, not in squalor' - Gov Bala fires back at Dogara

Tinubu signs bill to increase salaries and benefits for judicial officers

Tinubu signs bill to increase salaries and benefits for judicial officers

16 killed, 17 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

16 killed, 17 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff

Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff

Groups call for increased funding as Tuberculosis cases rise in Anambra

Groups call for increased funding as Tuberculosis cases rise in Anambra

Kaduna residents lament spike in transport fares as fuel hits ₦950 per litre

Kaduna residents lament spike in transport fares as fuel hits ₦950 per litre

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

Governor Ododo gifts 11 cars to judges, promises additional vehicles soon

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Pulse Sports

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers protesters [Punch Newspapers]

Protesters block East-West road in Rivers, demand action on poverty & hunger

Chief Tom Uloko and Tijani Ugbodaga [ Pulse.ng]

Obaseki replaces Oshiomhole's commissioner with Ugbodaga as Edo LG Chairman

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Governor Fubara launches investment promotion agency to attract investors

Power restored after arcing incident on Benin-Egbin 330kV line - TCN

Power restored after arcing incident on Benin-Egbin 330kV line - TCN confirms