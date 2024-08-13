Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff

The state Head of Service (HoS), Olubunmi Oni, disclosed this on Tuesday while hosting the agency’s management in her office in Ibadan. She said the new welfare allowances were in response to the requests of the agency’s management.

“The implementation of the new hazard and shift allowances for the staff will further boost their morale and commitment to firefighting safety as well as their well-being,” she said.

The HoS added that the state would purchase additional firefighting trucks and other necessary equipment to improve the agency’s efficiency. She charged the staff of the agency to stand committed and dedicated at their various duty posts, thus contributing their quota to the development of the state.

