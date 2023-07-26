Governor Adeleke of Osun appoints 30 special advisers for himself
The governor secured approval from the House of Assembly for five more advisers in addition to the previously approved 25.
The governor disclosed this in a statement issued in Osogbo on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.
Rasheed stated that the governor secured approval from the House of Assembly for five more advisers in addition to the previously approved 25 making it 30. He noted that 10 of the 30 special advisers would be of cabinet ranks.
According to Rasheed, the inauguration of the special advisers will hold on Wednesday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor had on July 19 inaugurated 25 commissioners as members of State Executive Council after eight months in office.
He also appointed 21 board chairmen and vice on July 20.
