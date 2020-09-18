The governor raised the alarm on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Maiduguri, Borno state capital when he received a committee of members of the house of representatives.

While addressing the rep members, Zulum said over 700,000 IDPs in Monguno, and 400,000 in Gamboru Ngala, have no access to their farmlands.

He added that the continued stay of able-bodied people in the IDP could worsen the security crisis in the state.

He said, “The only solution we have now is to ensure the safe return of our people to their homes in a dignified manner. If nothing is done, believe me sincerely, we shall face a very serious challenge even more than what we are facing now.

“This is because right now, the insurgents are recruiting many of our children into the sect because of the increasing unemployment rate.”

Zulum, however, urged the lawmakers to work out sustainable policies to ensure the safe return of IDPs to their communities.