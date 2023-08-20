ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Zulum presents ₦10m relief package to wounded soldiers

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his response, the GOC 7 Division, Maj.- Gen. Peter Malla, expressed appreciation to Zulum for his sustained support to the military in the state.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@Isa_Gusau2023]

The package was presented to General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Maiduguri, Maj.-Gen. Peter Malla by the Borno Commissioner of Information and Security, Prof. Usman Tar and the Permanent Secretary Government House, Mustapha Busuguma.

During the presentation, Tar said the package was a fulfilment of the pledge made by Zulum during the Eid-el-kabir lunch for troops in Maiduguri, organized by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

“We are here to fulfil the pledge made by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

“You may recall that the governor was here on a Sallah day for an event, during which he expressed the commitment of the Borno State Government to the welfare of our troops and pledged a donation of 10m to wounded soldiers.

“This morning he despatched us to come and deliver the gift,” Tar said.

He expressed the state government’s commitment to continue to complement Federal Government in providing logistics and other support to improve troops’ welfare in view of their sacrifice in protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“Let me on behalf of Theatre Commander, welcome you to 7 Division and also express our appreciation to His Excellency for always supporting the military,” Malla said.

The GOC reiterated the commitment of the military to continue to sustain the relative peace enjoyed in Borno by eliminating the remnants of insurgents who insist on fighting in the state and region.

