ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor added that the activities not only pose a threat to the security of the state, but perpetuates social vices that undermine the dignity of the individuals involved.

Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum [Twitter/@ProfZulum]
Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum [Twitter/@ProfZulum]

Recommended articles

Zulum gave the directive during a visit to the scene at ‘Bayan Quarters’, a settlement around railway staff quarters, known for habouring criminals, prostitutes, and illicit drug traders among others.

The governor expressed concern over the rise in criminal activities associated with these illegal brothels and directed government agencies to dismantle them within 72 hours.

He noted that these activities not only pose a threat to the security of the state, but also perpetuate social vices that undermine the well-being of communities and the dignity of the individuals involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zulum explained that while the settlement, which harbours criminals and minor girls in commercial sex activities will be demolished within 72 hours, the illegal brothels, however, have 12 hours to vacate.

“The government has been duly informed of the activities that are going on here, this settlement is completely illegal. People are killed here, this place serves as a breeding space for insurgents. Therefore, I have directed that everybody should vacate the place,” Zulum said.

Zulum also announced the revocation of the land titles where such criminal activities were perpetuated, which he said, was initially approved for use by the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

“I understand that this land was approved by Borno State Government to be used by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), but unfortunately, it’s been rented out illegally with all forms of criminal activities taking place.

“For this reason, the government has revoked the earlier approval and henceforth, the land belongs to Borno State Government,” Zulum stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State