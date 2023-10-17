Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

Zulum gave the directive during a visit to the scene at ‘Bayan Quarters’, a settlement around railway staff quarters, known for habouring criminals, prostitutes, and illicit drug traders among others.

The governor expressed concern over the rise in criminal activities associated with these illegal brothels and directed government agencies to dismantle them within 72 hours.

He noted that these activities not only pose a threat to the security of the state, but also perpetuate social vices that undermine the well-being of communities and the dignity of the individuals involved.

Zulum explained that while the settlement, which harbours criminals and minor girls in commercial sex activities will be demolished within 72 hours, the illegal brothels, however, have 12 hours to vacate.

“The government has been duly informed of the activities that are going on here, this settlement is completely illegal. People are killed here, this place serves as a breeding space for insurgents. Therefore, I have directed that everybody should vacate the place,” Zulum said.

Zulum also announced the revocation of the land titles where such criminal activities were perpetuated, which he said, was initially approved for use by the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

“I understand that this land was approved by Borno State Government to be used by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), but unfortunately, it’s been rented out illegally with all forms of criminal activities taking place.