Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek the support of the Chadian Army in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria.

Zulum was reported to have made the appeal on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, when he hosted some governors in Maiduguri, the state capital.

In less than a week, Boko Haram insurgents have attacked the governor twice.

But despite the attacks, the governor was said to have vowed that he would not be deterred from pursuing his goals.

In a statement by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the spokesman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Zulum said Nigeria may not record any success in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists if the federal government refuses to invite Chadian Army to join in the fight.

The statement reads, “Zulum pleaded with the federal government to ensure that Chadian soldiers are invited to join the Nigeria Army in the fight against insurgency if any meaningful success is to be recorded on the battleground.

“Zulum rationalised that no single army anywhere in the world has ever succeeded in quelling insurgency and requested that the government looked into ways of complementing the efforts of the Nigeria Army with the Chadian soldiers, emphasising it is not to undermine the Nigerian soldiers but to help them in finishing the job within a realistic deadline.

“The situation in our State has become very dire because, everything calls for endurance, commitment and dedication if our people were to be drawn out of the woods.

“Chad Basin used to employ about 10 million people while the Sambisa Grazing Reserve and the Mandara Mountains used to employ about 3 million people but the insurgents have made these places inaccessible to the people.”

Speaking at the governors’ meeting, chairman of NGF, Kayode Fayemi said an attack against one governor is an attack on all of them.

While expressing support for the government of Borno State, Fayemi announced a donation of N100million to the state government.